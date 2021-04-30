    NFL Trade Rumors: Jets Receiving 'Significant' Interest in No. 34 Draft Pick

    A general view of the 2021 NFL Draft logo during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
    Steve Luciano/Associated Press

    NFL fans who hope to see trades in the second round of the 2021 draft may not have to wait long.

    According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New York Jets are "receiving significant interest in a potential trade" for pick No. 34, the second pick of Friday's second round. Rapoport noted some teams could look to "scramble up for players they thought would be first-rounders."

    New York could trade down and acquire more picks after it made two selections during Thursday's first round.

    The Jets drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 and USC offensive guard Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14. They don't have a third-round pick and wouldn't have another choice after No. 34 until the fourth round (No. 107).

    A trade could help the Jets fill that gap as they look to add more pieces and continue a rebuild after going 2-14 in 2020.

    A number of players could be targeted at No. 34 by teams that trade up, such as Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Georgia edge-rusher Azeez Ojulari, Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore and TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig-Woodard. The player who stands out the most, though, is Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

    He ranked No. 14 overall on the final big board from the B/R NFL Scouting Department and was also listed as the best linebacker and best coverage linebacker. He could step into a starting defense as soon as Week 1 of his rookie year.

    A team that sees an opportunity to bolster its linebacking corps could jump at the chance to make a trade with the Jets.

