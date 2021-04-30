Chiefs Rumors: Former 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Agrees to Contract with KC

Chiefs Rumors: Former 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Agrees to Contract with KCApril 30, 2021
John Cordes/Associated Press
The Kansas City Chiefs will sign free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.
McKinnon spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a four-year, $30 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.
He missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of knee injuries but returned to play in all 16 games last year.
