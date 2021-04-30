    Chiefs Rumors: Former 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Agrees to Contract with KC

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers running back Jerick McKinnon (28) gains yards after catching a pass during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, November 29, 2020 in Inglewood, Calif. The 49ers defeated the Rams 23-20. (John Cordes/AP Images for Panini)
    John Cordes/Associated Press

    The Kansas City Chiefs will sign free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.

    McKinnon spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a four-year, $30 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

    He missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of knee injuries but returned to play in all 16 games last year.

              

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

