Chiefs Rumors: Former 49ers RB Jerick McKinnon Agrees to Contract with KC

John Cordes/Associated Press

The Kansas City Chiefs will sign free-agent running back Jerick McKinnon, according to NFL Network's Peter Schrager.

McKinnon spent the first four seasons of his NFL career with the Minnesota Vikings before signing a four-year, $30 million contract with the San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

He missed the 2018 and 2019 seasons because of knee injuries but returned to play in all 16 games last year.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.