Lamar Jackson's $23M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have picked up quarterback Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option worth a reported $23 million, the team announced Friday.

General manager Eric DeCosta said this week that conversations about a long-term extension are "ongoing":

"That's definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. It's important to us, and it's important to him. Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be, and he wants to win very badly. So, we're aligned that way. I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this, and I think at some point, hopefully, we'll have some good news for everybody."

