    Lamar Jackson's $23M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Ravens

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Munson)
    John Munson/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens have picked up quarterback Lamar Jackson's fifth-year option worth a reported $23 million, the team announced Friday.

    General manager Eric DeCosta said this week that conversations about a long-term extension are "ongoing":

    "That's definitely a fluid thing. Lamar and I have had a discussion about that. It's important to us, and it's important to him. Lamar is obviously a very patient guy. He wants to be the best he can be. He wants this team to be the best it can be, and he wants to win very badly. So, we're aligned that way. I'm confident that we'll continue to discuss this, and I think at some point, hopefully, we'll have some good news for everybody."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

