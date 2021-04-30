Seattle Kraken Complete Expansion Payments, Officially Welcomed as NHL Franchise

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

The Seattle Kraken are officially an NHL organization.

Per an official release from the league, the board of governors welcomed the Kraken into the NHL after completing the necessary expansion payments.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I am delighted to officially welcome the Seattle Kraken to the NHL as our 32nd Member Club," NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said. "Congratulations to David Bonderman, the Bonderman Family, their partners, the entire Seattle Kraken organization, the city of Seattle and Kraken fans as the Club continues on its exciting journey towards puck drop in October."

The NHL board of governors unanimously approved a proposal from a group, led by David Bonderman, to bring an expansion franchise to Seattle in December 2018. The franchise's expansion fee of $650 million was distributed in equal shares to 30 of the 31 franchises, excluding the Vegas Golden Knights.

In July, team CEO Tod Leiweke announced the franchise's nickname would be the Kraken.

The Kraken will be the first professional hockey team in Seattle since the Seattle Totems played their final game in the Western Hockey League during the 1974-75 season. They sold 33,000 season-ticket packages for their inaugural campaign.

Seattle will become the 32nd NHL franchise when it starts play in the 2021-22 season.