49ers' Trey Lance Says He's Looking Forward to Teaming with Jimmy Garoppolo

Quarterback Trey Lance looks forward to working with Jimmy Garoppolo.

After being selected No. 3 overall in the 2021 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers, Lance said in a press conference that he looks forward to "getting to know" and "becoming close with" Garoppolo as he begins his professional career.

The 49ers have answered the question about which quarterback they were going to draft, so the focus shifts to who will be their starter in 2021.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters he hopes Garoppolo remains with the 49ers:

"He's had some unfortunate injuries, but I believe in Jimmy as a person, and he's shown what he can do on tape. We made this move, it's obvious what I hope and what I believe in with this guy coming in, but it would be a very tough situation if Jimmy's not on our team. I want Jimmy to be here, and I want this kid brought along. I want to see how he does, and if it turns into a competition, it turns into a competition."

Garoppolo has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday the 49ers have no plans to trade him unless they get an overwhelming offer.

Two complicating factors in a potential trade are Garoppolo's contract and the limited number of teams looking for a quarterback.

The 29-year-old has a no-trade clause. As well, five quarterbacks, including Lance, were drafted in the first round Thursday, and teams like the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Rams previously addressed their quarterback situations via trade. Not many teams need a signal-caller.

Lance is San Francisco's quarterback of the future, but his development track could lead the team to start Garoppolo in 2021.