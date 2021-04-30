Who Won or Lost Each NFL Draft Day Trade from Round 1?

2 of 3

Chicago Bears receive: No. 11 overall pick (Ohio State QB Justin Fields)

New York Giants receive: No. 20 overall pick (Florida WR Kadarius Toney), fifth-round pick (164), 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick

Trade-ups almost never look good when it comes to draft trade value, and that's again the case here for the Chicago Bears. Sharpe points out they fare much worse than the Eagles in their trade-up, and that's absolutely the case on the PFR chart.

Doesn't matter, because we're talking about a quarterback who was widely considered a potential No. 2 overall pick for much of the predraft process after a fantastic career at Ohio State. We're also talking about a Bears team that needed to do something dramatic at the most important position in the sport, and a Giants team that could have used a front-seven defender like Parsons or Jaelan Phillips in this spot but instead seemed determined to land a receiver despite seemingly missing out on Smith.

That said, this is pretty close to a win-win right now. The Day 3 picks aren't likely to amount to much, but Toney and a bonus first-round pick isn't a bad alternative to Parsons, Phillips, Rashawn Slater, Alijah Vera-Tucker or whoever else the Giants might have considered at No. 11.

But Toney at No. 20? That doesn't do a lot for me considering he easily could have slid into the second round alongside Elijah Moore, Terrace Marshall Jr. and Rondale Moore. And as I mentioned in the Eagles-Cowboys breakdown, the real value in receivers the past few years has come on Day 2.

(See: Tee Higgins, Chase Claypool, A.J. Brown, DK Metcalf, Deebo Samuel, Terry McLaurin, Michael Gallup, Courtland Sutton, DJ Chark, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Cooper Kupp, Chris Godwin, Kenny Golladay, Michael Thomas, Tyler Boyd.)

The trade also made the Bears a better team for 2021 purposes, which could hurt that 2022 draft pick. And we should consider that this is probably a make-or-break year for Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. If Jones doesn't come through in 2021 and Fields excels in Chicago, New York will likely regret passing on an opportunity to add such a talented quarterback outside of the top 10.

It's become easy to pile on the Bears in recent years, but this is a smart gamble. And for the G-Men, it's riskier than it might appear to be on the surface.

Winner: Bears