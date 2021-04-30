Packers GM Thinks Aaron Rodgers Will Return to GB Amid Trade Rumors: He's Our QB

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Brian Gutekunst isn't quitting on Aaron Rodgers amid rumors that the star wants to move on from the franchise.

"He's our quarterback," he said, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. "He's our leader. We've been working through this for a little while now. I just think it might take some time. But he's the guy that makes this thing go."

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Thursday that the quarterback has told people within the organization he does not want to return in 2021.

Gutekunst also said the team won't trade Rodgers, though Chris Mortensen of ESPN reported earlier in the day that the team was now accepting the possibility that the quarterback could be on his way out, and they would have to make a move to facilitate his departure.

Rodgers' frustration with the team reportedly dates back to the 2020 NFL draft, when they did not inform him they planned to draft quarterback Jordan Love, per Schefter.

Among his preferred landing spots are the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders, according to Pro Football Talk. Rumors circulated early Thursday that the Broncos, who acquired Teddy Bridgewater via trade from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, were in contract talks with Rodgers, but Pro Football Talk reported that Denver was focused on the draft.

Bridgewater is a candidate to take over the starting job in Denver, where Drew Lock appeared in 13 games and collected 2,933 yards and 16 touchdowns with a league-leading 15 interceptions. Bridgewater made 15 starts for the Panthers last season, posting 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 picks.

But, for now, it seems like Rodgers won't be headed anywhere if the Packers have anything to say about it.