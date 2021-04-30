Joe Tryon Drafted by Buccaneers: Tampa Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With the last pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, the defending Super Bowl champions decided to beef up their defense by adding edge rusher Joe Tryon out of Washington

Tryon was ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and the ninth overall player at the position by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.

Here's a look at how he fits in to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense:

DE: Ndamukong Suh, Khalil Davis, Jeremiah Ledbetter

NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Steve McLendon, Sam Renner

DE: William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor, Kobe Smith, Quinton Bell



OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Tryon, Anthony Nelson



ILB: Devin White, Kevin Minter

ILB: Lavonte David, Jack Cichy

OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Cam Gill



CB: Carlton Davis, John Franklin III



CB: Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Herb Miller



FS: Jordan Whitehead



SS: Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap

Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but his 2019 campaign was enough proof to the Bucs that he was worth grabbing early. He posted 41 total tackles and eight sacks through 13 games as a sophomore, a year after appearing in 10 games and posting 20 tackles.

He was named second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts.

But it didn't necessarily come easily to the Renton, Washington native, who was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247 Sports.

"He was like baby deer; he was all over the place with his body control," former Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski told the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Dan Raley of Sports Illustrated). "He had to learn how to strike blockers, play lower and use his hands—all that stuff. He's got a huge upside because he's only played two years."

The Buccaneers' defense faired decently in 2020, allowing 327.1 yards per game, sixth-lowest in the league last season. Tryon will be a strong depth piece to help the team continue that, especially as he suits up alongside fellow Washington products Vita Vea and Benning Potoa'e.