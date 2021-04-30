    Joe Tryon Drafted by Buccaneers: Tampa Bay's Updated Depth Chart After Round 1

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    Washington linebacker Joe Tryon (9) in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona, Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    With the last pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, the defending Super Bowl champions decided to beef up their defense by adding edge rusher Joe Tryon out of Washington

    Tryon was ranked as the No. 63 overall prospect in the class of 2021 and the ninth overall player at the position by Bleacher Report's NFL Scouting Department.  

    Here's a look at how he fits in to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense: 

    DE: Ndamukong Suh, Khalil Davis, Jeremiah Ledbetter

    NT: Vita Vea, Rakeem Nunez-Roches, Steve McLendon, Sam Renner

    DE: William Gholston, Patrick O'Connor, Kobe Smith, Quinton Bell

    OLB: Jason Pierre-Paul, Joe Tryon, Anthony Nelson

    ILB: Devin White, Kevin Minter

    ILB: Lavonte David, Jack Cichy

    OLB: Shaquil Barrett, Cam Gill

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    CB: Carlton Davis, John Franklin III

    CB: Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting, Herb Miller

    FS: Jordan Whitehead

    SS: Antoine Winfield Jr., Mike Edwards

           

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap

    Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, but his 2019 campaign was enough proof to the Bucs that he was worth grabbing early. He posted 41 total tackles and eight sacks through 13 games as a sophomore, a year after appearing in 10 games and posting 20 tackles. 

    He was named second-team All-Pac-12 for his efforts. 

    But it didn't necessarily come easily to the Renton, Washington native, who was a three-star recruit out of high school, according to 247 Sports

    "He was like baby deer; he was all over the place with his body control," former Washington defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski told the Akron Beacon Journal (h/t Dan Raley of Sports Illustrated). "He had to learn how to strike blockers, play lower and use his hands—all that stuff. He's got a huge upside because he's only played two years." 

    The Buccaneers' defense faired decently in 2020, allowing 327.1 yards per game, sixth-lowest in the league last season. Tryon will be a strong depth piece to help the team continue that, especially as he suits up alongside fellow Washington products Vita Vea and Benning Potoa'e.

    Related

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Ryan Pace says Dalton is 'our starter' despite trading up for Justin Fields in the NFL draft

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bears GM: Andy Is Our Starter

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Chicago has their new franchise QB. @GDavenport discusses how he will turn the team around ➡️

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Justin Fields Can Save Bears from QB Hell

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers, Julio's Best Landing Spots After 2021 NFL Draft Day 1

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Joe Tryon Scouting Report

      Joe Tryon Scouting Report
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo
      Tampa Bay Buccaneers

      Joe Tryon Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report