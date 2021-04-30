2021 NFL Draft: Immediate Do-Overs We Would Love to See

8 of 8

The Buffalo Bills definitely needed some pass rushers. Gregory Rousseau would seem to fill that void.

With 15.5 sacks, Rousseau was second only to Chase Young in 2019. But the tape appears to show a guy who got his numbers cleaning up and taking down quarterbacks who held the ball too long. Plus, Rousseau opted out of the 2020 season and subsequently had an uninspiring pro day.

The former Miami Hurricanes star could eventually help the Bills, possibly moving inside with his size. But he might be more of a project, which is not the most impactful move for a team hungry to contend for a Super Bowl right now.

Given some of the more talented and projectable pass rushers were already off the board at No. 30, Buffalo might have used its pick to improve the rushing attack.

The Bills ranked 20th in both rushing yards and yards per carry in 2020. Neither Devin Singletary nor Zack Moss was overly impressive. Even though Najee Harris and Travis Etienne were both off the board at this stage, North Carolina back Javonte Wiliams was still available.

Ian Rapoport noted some teams regarded Williams as the best RB prospect. He rushed for 1,140 yards on 7.3 yards per carry and also showed growth as a guy who could make plays in the passing game.

Josh Allen fell flat in the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs in part because Buffalo failed to establish the ground game. The Bills likely would prefer to take some of the onus off him going forward.

Taking running backs in the first round can be hit or miss, but Williams might have been worth the gamble for Buffalo.

