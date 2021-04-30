Packers Have Drafted 1 Offensive Player in 1st Round Since 2012: QB Jordan Love

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers selected Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

With that move, Green Bay has now added just one offensive player—Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in 2020—in the first round of the NFL draft since 2012:

The other selections were linebacker Rashad Gary and safety Darnell Savage (2019), cornerback Jaire Alexander (2018), defensive tackle Kenny Clark (2016), safeties Damarious Randall (2015) and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix (2014) and defensive ends Datone Jones (2013) and Nick Perry (2012).

The last time Green Bay added a wide receiver or tight end in the first round was in 2002 (wideout Javon Walker). The Packers have only added five offensive players total in the first round over the last 20 years (Walker, quarterback Aaron Rodgers, Love and offensive tackles Bryan Bulaga and Derek Sherrod).

Rodgers has been the Packers' starting quarterback for 14 seasons, constructing a Pro Football Hall of Fame resume that includes three NFL MVP awards and a Super Bowl title. He's done that despite Green Bay largely focusing on defense (or drafting a potential successor) in the first round.

Rodgers has benefitted from some excellent second-round offensive talents, including wideouts Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson and Davante Adams.

However, Round 1 appears to be reserved largely for defense in Green Bay as another year goes by without the Packers using their top pick on an offensive player.