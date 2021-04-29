Report: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder Trilogy Fight 'Easy to Piece Together'

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

A third fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder isn't currently in the cards, but it would reportedly be "relatively easy" to get one set up, according to Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.

The news comes as Fury has agreed to fight Anthony Joshua, though Fury's promoter, Bob Arum, is reportedly considering organizing a third bout of the fight (h/t Martin Domin of the Mirror).

Fury and Wilder were supposed to run a second rematch in December, but the heavyweight pair moved the fight in order to accommodate the ongoing professional and collegiate football seasons.

Fury's fight against Joshua, a WBA, WBO and IBF champion, was reportedly scheduled against Wilder's will, even though he wanted to use the rematch clause in his contract.

"I don’t want to get into any legalities, but the idea of anyone stopping the Fury-Joshua fight, it just can’t happen. The WBC belt isn’t an issue,” Arum said (h/t Liam Happe of DAZN).

The third rendition between Fury and Wilder was already postponed once. It was originally set for July 18, 2020, but was postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

After a split draw at the first matchup between the pair in December 2018, talks about a rematch quickly began and resulted in a February 2020 bout. Fury defeated Wilder by technical knockout in the seventh round at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Per Mannix, the only issue in getting the third bout set up would have to do with the guarantees, which were not laid out in the original contract.