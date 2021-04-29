Tom Brady Laments Annual 'Post Tom's Shirtless Combine Photo' Day on Twitter

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

For many NFL fans, the start of the draft represents a reason to be excited and optimistic about their favorite team's future. For Tom Brady, the draft means something very different.

Ahead of Thursday's first round, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star referenced how a photo of his appearance at the 2000 NFL Scouting Combine often circulates throughout social media around this time:

If you're Tom Brady, then please don't read any further. Are you still reading, Tom? Seriously, Tom, look away now.

Here's the photo:

Brady has obviously had quite the glow-up since then. Nobody could've imagined the guy in that photo would go on to win seven Super Bowls and marry one of the biggest supermodels in the world, Gisele Bundchen.

Since the NFL has yet to announce the official dates for the 2022 NFL draft, it's unclear when fans will be able to observe the next Post Tom's Shirtless Combine Photo on Twitter Day.