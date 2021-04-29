    Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors with Meme

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorApril 29, 2021

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (83) in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacted on Twitter upon reading a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Pack quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team.

    Rodgers is coming off a season where he won the NFL MVP Award after tossing 48 touchdown passes. He led Green Bay to a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance for the second straight season.

    Naturally, losing Rodgers would be a huge blow to the Packers as a team. It would also hinder the pass-catchers' production.

    Valdes-Scantling finished the season with 33 catches for 690 yards (20.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. The big-play threat made some game-changing plays thanks to his connection with Rodgers, and he notably had four touchdowns that covered 45 or more yards in 2020.

    However, Valdes-Scantling may be working with a new No. 1 quarterback in 2021, which will mark his fourth NFL season.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Every Pick So Far and Updated Big Board ➡️

      Bleacherreport
      via Bleacherreport

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Lewis Genuinely Sad About Rodgers, 'We Need Him'

      TMZ
      via TMZ

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      We will be grading every pick as they come in. Tap in to follow along 👉

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Round 1 Grades for Every Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Marcedes Lewis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'We Need Him'

      Marcedes Lewis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'We Need Him'
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      Marcedes Lewis on Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 'We Need Him'

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report