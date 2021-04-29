Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling Reacts to Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors with Meme

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reacted on Twitter upon reading a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter that Pack quarterback Aaron Rodgers does not want to return to the team.

Rodgers is coming off a season where he won the NFL MVP Award after tossing 48 touchdown passes. He led Green Bay to a 13-3 record and an NFC Championship Game appearance for the second straight season.

Naturally, losing Rodgers would be a huge blow to the Packers as a team. It would also hinder the pass-catchers' production.

Valdes-Scantling finished the season with 33 catches for 690 yards (20.9 yards per reception) and six touchdowns. The big-play threat made some game-changing plays thanks to his connection with Rodgers, and he notably had four touchdowns that covered 45 or more yards in 2020.

However, Valdes-Scantling may be working with a new No. 1 quarterback in 2021, which will mark his fourth NFL season.