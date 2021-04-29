Phil Mickelson Unsure If He'll Use Special Exemption to Play in 2021 US Open

Phil Mickelson Unsure If He'll Use Special Exemption to Play in 2021 US OpenApril 29, 2021
Phil Mickelson told ESPN's Bob Harig on Thursday that he isn't sure whether he'd accept a special exemption to play in this year's U.S. Open.
"I don't know; I just don't know the answer to that right now," Mickelson said after his first round at the Valspar Championship. "I'm scheduled to go through qualifying the day after the Memorial [Tournament in Ohio]."
Golfers can earn a spot in the U.S. Open field via qualifying tournaments or 17 different exemptions. Mickelson will try to earn a spot via final qualifying on June 7.
The 50-year-old currently cannot qualify through any of the exemptions unless the United States Golf Association grants him a special exemption, which have not yet been determined.
Mickelson could hypothetically wind up in the top 60 of the Official World Golf Ranking by May 24 or June 7 and earn a bid that way, but he's currently ranked No. 113.
This year's U.S. Open is at Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla, California, from June 17-20.
The San Diego native has played in the tournament every year since 1990 except for in 1993 and 2017. The five-time major winner has never won the event, but he does have six runner-up finishes and 10 top-10 results.
