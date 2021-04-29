    Lewis Hamilton Says He Plans to Remain in F1 for 2022 Season

    Joseph Zucker
April 29, 2021
    Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain during a news conference ahead of the Portugal Formula One Grand Prix at the Algarve International Circuit near Portimao, Portugal, Thursday, April 29, 2021. The Portugal Grand Prix will be held on Sunday. (Gabriel Buoys/Pool via AP)
    Gabriel Buoys/Associated Press

    With his deal with Mercedes due to expire at the end of the 2021 season, Lewis Hamilton is still planning to remain in Formula One for the 2022 campaign. 

    Speaking with reporters Thursday, Hamilton said he's "pretty spontaneous" but that he "plan(s) to be here next year."

    Hamilton turned 36 in January and he already has seven Formula One titles to his name, tied with Michael Schumacher for the most all time. A record-setting eighth title might be forthcoming this season, with Hamilton's 44 points good enough for first place in the driver standings through two races. Max Verstappen is in second with 43 points.

    Between his contract situation and the possibility of passing Schumacher, it would be a fitting point for the British star to walk away. He'd have nothing left to prove, and few legendary athletes get to retire while they remain at the top of their respective sport.

    That Hamilton continues to drive at a high level could just as easily convince him to carry on through at least the 2022 campaign.

