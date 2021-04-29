Aaron Rodgers Reportedly Unhappy with Packers, Doesn't Want to Return to GB

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Aaron Rodgers' comments after the NFC Championship Game weren't a heat-of-the-moment incident after all.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the reigning NFL MVP is "so disgruntled" with the Green Bay Packers that he's told some members of the organization that he doesn't want to return to the team.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported earlier Thursday the San Francisco 49ers reached out to the Packers about Rodgers, but no formal offer was made. A source told Pelissero there is a "zero percent chance" Green Bay deals Rodgers.

Per NFL reporter Trey Wingo, the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason but then backed off. He informed them "within the last week" that he wouldn't return, regardless of whether he gets dealt.

According to Schefter, the Packers are aware of Rodgers' feelings and have sent head coach Matt LaFleur, president Mark Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst to meet with their star quarterback individually this offseason.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," Gutekunst told Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success, and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Per Schefter, the Packers have offered to extend Rodgers' contract. His deal runs through the 2023 season.

However, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports noted Rodgers' frustration with Green Bay is about "more than a contract" and that "he's pretty strongly convicted that he doesn't want to go back" to the Packers.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Rodgers' agent, Dave Dunn, has met with Packers executives "for several days ... to work through the situation."

Rapoport noted Rodgers wants an extension and refused to restructure his deal. Green Bay "rebuffed" teams that called about his availability and offered to extend him, but the three-time NFL MVP turned it down.

Citing an "unimpeachable source," ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio reported Rodgers' list of preferred landing spots includes the 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

Florio added that Rodgers wanted Green Bay to accept the 49ers' reported offer.

After the Packers' season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in January, Rodgers offered cryptic comments about his future in Green Bay.

"A lot of guys' futures that are uncertain, myself included," he told reporters. "That's what's sad about it most. Getting this far. Obviously, there's going to be an end to it at some point whether we make it past this one or not. Just the uncertainties is tough and the finality of it."

The Packers have given indications they are looking at their post-Rodgers future. Most prognosticators assumed they would draft a wide receiver in the first round last year, but they traded up four spots with the Miami Dolphins to take Utah State quarterback Jordan Love at No. 26 overall.

Love's rookie contract is guaranteed for four years and includes a fifth-year option that will have to be exercised by May 2023.

Rodgers has spent his entire 16-year career in Green Bay since being selected No. 24 overall in 2005. He replaced Brett Favre as the starter three years later. The 37-year-old has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history.

He led the Packers to a victory in Super Bowl XLV in the 2010 season and is a three-time first-team All-Pro.