Tim Tebow Reportedly Worked Out with Jaguars at TE Before 2021 NFL Draft

John Raoux/Associated Press

Nine years after last appearing in an NFL game, Tim Tebow may be eyeing a return to the NFL.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Tebow recently worked out for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a tight end, and there has been "at least some discussion" about the Jags signing him.

Tebow is best known for playing quarterback at the University of Florida and for the Denver Broncos. New Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer was his coach in college as well.

ESPN's Adam Schefter added that Tebow was the one who reached out to the Jaguars and expressed interest in making the transition to tight end, which is something he resisted early in his career.

The 33-year-old Tebow won two national championships and the 2007 Heisman Trophy under Meyer at Florida before the Broncos selected him in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft.

While Tebow was far from conventional, he went 7-4 as a starter during his second NFL season and led the Broncos to the playoffs. He completed a mere 46.5 percent of his passes for 1,729 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions that year, but he did plenty of damage with his legs, rushing for 660 yards and six scores.

Although Tebow led the Broncos to a playoff win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, they traded him to the New York Jets the following offseason after signing Peyton Manning.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Tebow attempted only eight passes during his one season in New York and was used on a occasion as a fullback, tight end and personal punt protector.

The Jets cut Tebow after one season, and he subsequently failed to make the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles 53-man rosters in 2013 and 2015, respectively.

Tebow then became a college football analyst before transitioning to baseball and signing a minor league contract with the New York Mets in 2016.

While Tebow had some success, including an Eastern League All-Star nod in 2018, he never made it past Triple-A and hit only .223 with 18 home runs, 107 RBI and 107 runs scored in 287 minor league games over four seasons.

Tebow announced his retirement from baseball in February, but his time as a professional athlete may not be over if he did enough to impress the Jaguars coaching staff.

Taysom Hill has carved out a successful career for himself with the New Orleans Saints as a jack of all trades playing quarterback, tight end and even some running back and wide receiver. If Tebow can develop into a similar type of player, he may still have some value in the NFL.