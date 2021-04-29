Julio Jones Trade Rumors: Ravens Inquired About Falcons WR Ahead of NFL Draft

Danny Karnik/Associated Press

Looking for help at wide receiver, the Baltimore Ravens reportedly made a call to the Atlanta Falcons about Julio Jones.

Answering fan questions on Instagram (starts at 2:20 mark), Fox Sports' Jay Glazer said the Ravens made an inquiry about the seven-time Pro Bowler this offseason.

Speaking to Justin Felder of Fox 5 Sports, Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot said he is willing to listen to calls on any player because the team is in a difficult salary cap situation.

Benjamin Allbright of KOA Newsradio reported Wednesday that the Ravens and Las Vegas Raiders have looked at Jones in a potential trade.

Glazer noted that Jones' contract makes it difficult to move him. The 32-year-old has a $23.05 million cap hit in 2021 and $19.263 million cap hits in 2022 and 2023.

Per Over the Cap, Atlanta has $929,851 in cap space available for the upcoming season.

Jones has spent his entire career with the Falcons since being taken No. 6 overall in the 2011 NFL draft. He finished third on the team with 771 receiving yards last season despite missing seven games because of a hamstring injury.

Barring a blockbuster trade for an established player, the Ravens seem likely to address their receiving corps in the 2021 NFL draft. They own the Nos. 27 and 31 picks in the first round.

Marquise Brown led Baltimore with 769 receiving yards and eight touchdowns in 2020.