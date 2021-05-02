5 NBA Free Agents Most Likely to Be Overpaid This Offseason

0 of 5

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

Let's begin with a disclaimer: Few NBA free agents get overpaid. Price points are whatever the market dictates. Unless teams throw money at someone without real competition for his services, contracts are an accurate reflection of a player's value at that time.

This particular view of prospective overpays is more about identifying potential market overcorrections.

A handful of teams are slated for gobs of cap space, and a little more than one-third of the league can chisel out significant spending power. That money can then be spent on...mostly non-stars. A flurry of extensions eliminated the biggest initial draws, and of the scant few entrenched stars available, three seem overwhelmingly likely to stay put: Mike Conley, Kawhi Leonard (player option) and Chris Paul (player option).

Absent a notable number of A-listers, this year's cap space will go somewhere else. Maybe teams decide to enter next season with more flexibility than usual. Maybe the most cap-rich squads—Charlotte Hornets, Dallas Mavericks, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs—opt out of big spending. Maybe the most aggressive shoppers divvy up their cash among multiple parties.

All those scenarios will play out in some form. But max and near-max spending isn't stopping altogether. At least one team, and probably more, will be desperate enough to make a splash that it goes over the top for a non-star, offering a windfall that neither aligns with what he's done or what he might still do.

Players and their fans should not take this as an insult. If a free agent's price tag explodes, it speaks to his curb appeal. The player could be capitalizing on a career year, play a commoditized role or just profile as a top-shelf consolation prize for squads who were hoping to reel in bigger fish.

Either way, good for them. They have positioned themselves to negotiate outsized deals that span more than a year or two.