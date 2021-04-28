    Hideki Matsuyama to Receive Japan's Prime Minister's Award After Masters Win

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, celebrates after putting on the champion's green jacket after winning the Masters golf tournament on Sunday, April 11, 2021, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Hideki Matsuyama will become the second golfer to receive Japan's Prime Minister's Award, according to Joel Beall of Golf Digest.

    Earlier this month, Matsuyama (-10) held off Will Zalatoris (-9) to capture a historic win at the 2021 Masters, becoming the first male golfer from Japan to win a major.

    "Hopefully, I'll be a pioneer and many other Japanese will follow," Matsuyama told reporters afterward.

    "Amid the prolonged coronavirus crisis, he gave courage to and touched the hearts of everyone across Japan," Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at the time.

    Ayako Okamoto was the first golfer to win the prestigious award in 1987 after her four wins on the LPGA Tour that season and top-five finishes in every major.

    Matsuyama is scheduled to receive the award Friday.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Hideki Matsuyama to Receive Japan's Prime Minister's Award After Masters Win

      Hideki Matsuyama to Receive Japan's Prime Minister's Award After Masters Win
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Hideki Matsuyama to Receive Japan's Prime Minister's Award After Masters Win

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Picks This Week to Win the Valspar Championship

      Despite Justin Thomas (+900) being the favorite, experts are on two other golfers (FanDuel)

      Picks This Week to Win the Valspar Championship
      Golf logo
      Golf

      Picks This Week to Win the Valspar Championship

      The Duel
      via The Duel

      2021 Valspar Championship picks, odds, predictions: Best bets to make this week at Innisbrook Resort

      2021 Valspar Championship picks, odds, predictions: Best bets to make this week at Innisbrook Resort
      Golf logo
      Golf

      2021 Valspar Championship picks, odds, predictions: Best bets to make this week at Innisbrook Resort

      Kyle Porter
      via CBSSports.com

      2021 PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler to receive special exemption into field

      2021 PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler to receive special exemption into field
      Golf logo
      Golf

      2021 PGA Championship: Rickie Fowler to receive special exemption into field

      Chip Patterson
      via CBSSports.com