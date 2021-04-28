Quenton Nelson's $13.7M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Colts

Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday they are picking up the fifth-year option on guard Quenton Nelson's contract.

Nelson will make $13.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal. That base salary is fully guaranteed, though it's possible the Colts and Nelson reach a long-term contract agreement before the start of the 2022 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.