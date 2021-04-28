    Quenton Nelson's $13.7M 5th-Year Contract Option Exercised by Colts

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) drops into pass protection during an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)
    Zach Bolinger/Associated Press

    The Indianapolis Colts announced Wednesday they are picking up the fifth-year option on guard Quenton Nelson's contract. 

    Nelson will make $13.7 million in the final year of his rookie deal. That base salary is fully guaranteed, though it's possible the Colts and Nelson reach a long-term contract agreement before the start of the 2022 season.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Why Baltimore should use their first-round pick on an elite WR if they want to unlock Jackson's true potential📲

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs

      Teddy Bridgewater trade does not take Denver out of the first-round QB market (Schefter)

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Broncos Still Eyeing Draft QBs

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Panthers trade Teddy Bridgewater to Denver for sixth-round draft pick

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater
      NFL logo
      NFL

      🚨Broncos Trade for Bridgewater

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report