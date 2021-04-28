    2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Broncos' No. 9 Pick Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 28, 2021
    Alerted 20m ago in the B/R App

    Helmet of Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons during a news conference to announce a four-year deal for $61 million to keep Simmons on the team Monday, March 22, 2021, at the team's headquarters in Englewood, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
    David Zalubowski/Associated Press

    After acquiring Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos have given themselves multiple options from which to choose with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. 

    But they might not be the ones making that pick.

    Per ESPN's Ed Werder, the Broncos have received "significant interest" from other teams for their first-round selection on Thursday. 

    It seemed unlikely that the Broncos would go the entire offseason without bringing in some competition for Drew Lock as the starting quarterback in 2021. 

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bridgewater trade doesn't take Denver out of the market for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. 

    Given how many teams picking in the top half of the draft are looking for quarterbacks, the Broncos could potentially net a significant return in a trade if they move down from their current spot. 

    General manager George Paton told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post last week that he's heard from multiple teams about the ninth pick. 

    "I've already heard from teams that want to move up. ... I've heard from one team that wants to move back (from the top eight)," Paton said.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Neither Lock nor Bridgewater has done anything in their respective careers to suggest that the Broncos are set at quarterback long-term. Bridgewater has been a steady hand throughout his career who can keep an offense afloat, but teams need a strong roster around him to be a playoff contender. 

    Denver does have a talented defense, led by Von Miller and Justin Simmons, and an offensive nucleus featuring Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon III. 

    Related

      Broncos' Top Targets for No. 9 Pick After Bridgewater Trade

      Broncos' Top Targets for No. 9 Pick After Bridgewater Trade
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Broncos' Top Targets for No. 9 Pick After Bridgewater Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Broncos have received ‘significant interest’ in the No. 9 overall pick (ESPN)

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Heavy Interest in No. 9 Pick

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Why Baltimore should use its first-round pick on an elite WR if it wants to unlock Jackson's true potential 📲

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Ravens Must Draft a WR for Lamar

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Jerry Will 'Shock Everyone' in Draft

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report