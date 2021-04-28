2021 NFL Draft Rumors: Broncos' No. 9 Pick Drawing 'Significant' Trade Interest

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

After acquiring Teddy Bridgewater from the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday, the Denver Broncos have given themselves multiple options from which to choose with the No. 9 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

But they might not be the ones making that pick.

Per ESPN's Ed Werder, the Broncos have received "significant interest" from other teams for their first-round selection on Thursday.

It seemed unlikely that the Broncos would go the entire offseason without bringing in some competition for Drew Lock as the starting quarterback in 2021.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bridgewater trade doesn't take Denver out of the market for one of the top quarterbacks in the draft.

Given how many teams picking in the top half of the draft are looking for quarterbacks, the Broncos could potentially net a significant return in a trade if they move down from their current spot.

General manager George Paton told Ryan O'Halloran of the Denver Post last week that he's heard from multiple teams about the ninth pick.



"I've already heard from teams that want to move up. ... I've heard from one team that wants to move back (from the top eight)," Paton said.

Neither Lock nor Bridgewater has done anything in their respective careers to suggest that the Broncos are set at quarterback long-term. Bridgewater has been a steady hand throughout his career who can keep an offense afloat, but teams need a strong roster around him to be a playoff contender.

Denver does have a talented defense, led by Von Miller and Justin Simmons, and an offensive nucleus featuring Jerry Jeudy, Courtland Sutton and Melvin Gordon III.