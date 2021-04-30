2021 NFL Mock Draft: Bleacher Report's Day 2 Predictions

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Bleacher Report's Day 2 PredictionsApril 30, 2021
With the first round of the 2021 NFL draft in the rearview, it is time to start looking ahead to Day 2. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, encompassing Picks No. 33 through No. 105.
There are still myriad talented prospects available, including a handful that many believed would be drafted on Day 1. Some notable players still on the board include Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig.
Don't expect these prospects to last long though, as this mock draft has their names being called early in the second round. Read on to find out where they will land, plus see predictions on how the rest of Day 2 will play out on Friday.
Positional rankings are initial pre-draft rankings.
Draft Recap
Bleacher Report
Big Board
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Nate Tice: QBs, RBs, WRs and receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, OGs and Cs
Justis Mosqueda: DL, EDGE and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and Safeties
Round 2
33. Jacksonville Jaguars - Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State (8.5) (OT2)
34. New York Jets - Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State (7.8) (CB5)
35. Atlanta Falcons - Rashad Weaver, EDGE, Pittsburgh (7.9) (EDGE3)
36. Miami Dolphins (from HOU) - Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame (8.0) (OT5)
37. Philadelphia Eagles - Pat Freiermuth, TE, Penn State (7.7) (TE2)
38. Cincinnati Bengals - Landon Dickerson, IOL, Alabama (8.7) (IOL1)
39. Carolina Panthers - Creed Humphrey, IOL, Oklahoma (8.1) (IOL3)
40. Denver Broncos - Kyle Trask, QB, Florida (7.3) (QB6)
41. Detroit Lions - Elijah Moore, WR, Mississippi (7.92) (WR5)
42. New York Giants - Daviyon Nixon, DL, Iowa (8.51) (DL1)
43. San Francisco 49ers - Quinn Meinerz, IOL, Wisconsin-Whitewater (7.9) (IOL4)
44. Dallas Cowboys - Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame (8.5) (LB1)
45. Jacksonville Jaguars (from MIN) - Tre'von Moehrig, S, TCU (8.3) (S1)
46. New England Patriots - Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU (7.9) (WR8)
47. Los Angeles Chargers - Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia (7.82) (EDGE4)
48. Las Vegas Raiders - Jevon Holland, S, Oregon (7.8) (S2)
49. Arizona Cardinals - Elijah Molden, CB, Washington (7.8) (CB6)
50. Miami Dolphins - Joseph Ossai, EDGE, Texas (7.81) (EDGE5)
51. Washington Football Team - Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas (7.7) (OT10)
52. Chicago Bears - Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (7.8) (OT8)
53. Tennessee Titans - Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina (7.91) (WR6)
54. Indianapolis Colts - Walker Little, OT, Stanford (7.7) (OT11)
55. Pittsburgh Steelers - Carlos Basham, EDGE, Wake Forest (7.71) (EDGE8)
56. Seattle Seahawks - Ronnie Perkins, EDGE, Oklahoma (7.61) (EDGE11)
57. Los Angeles Rams - Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa (7.5) (OT13)
58. Kansas City Chiefs (from BAL) - Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue (7.9) (WR7)
59. Cleveland Browns - Christian Barmore, DL, Alabama (7.91) (DL2)
60. New Orleans Saints - Aaron Robinson, CB, UCF (7.6) (CB9)
61. Buffalo Bills - Wyatt Davis, IOL, Ohio State (7.9) (IOL5)
62. Green Bay Packers - Tylan Wallace, WR, Oklahoma State (7.8) (WR9)
63. Kansas City Chiefs - Jordan Smith, EDGE, UAB (7.2) (EDGE22)
64. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Jay Tufele, DL, USC (7.83) (DL3)
Round 3
65. Jacksonville Jaguars - Marvin Wilson, DL, Florida State (7.61) (DL7)
66. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ) - Stone Forsythe, OT, Florida (8.0) (OT6)
67. Houston Texans - Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina (7.8) (LB4)
68. Atlanta Falcons - Jamar Johnson, S, Indiana (7.6) (S3)
69. Cincinnati Bengals - Joshua Kaindoh, EDGE, Florida State (7.6) (EDGE12)
70. Philadelphia Eagles - Amon-Ra St. Brown, WR, USC (7.7) (WR12)
71. Denver Broncos - Shaka Toney, EDGE, Penn State (7.7) (EDGE10)
72. Detroit Lions - Brenden Jaimes, OT, Nebraska (7.8) (OT9)
73. Carolina Panthers - Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson (7.71) (WR10)
74. Washington Football Team (from SF) - Dylan Moses, LB, Alabama (7.62) (LB6)
75. Dallas Cowboys - Levi Onwuzurike, DL, Washington (7.72) (DL5)
76. New York Giants - Trey Smith, IOL, Tennessee (7.6) (IOL8)
77. Los Angeles Chargers - Richie Grant, S, UCF (7.5) (S4)
78. Minnesota Vikings - Khyiris Tonga, DL, BYU (7.74) (DL4)
79. Las Vegas Raiders (from ARI) - Jackson Carman, IOL, Clemson (7.5) (IOL12)
80. Las Vegas Raiders - Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia (7.5) (CB12)
81. Miami Dolphins - D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan (7.2) (WR20)
82. Washington Football Team - Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse (7.4) (CB13)
83. Chicago Bears - Kary Vincent Jr., CB, LSU (7.8) (CB7)
84. Dallas Cowboys (from PHI via IND) - Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina (7.7) (RB3)
85. Tennessee Titans - Jalen Mayfield, IOL, Michigan (7.2) (IOL18)
86. Minnesota Vikings (from NYJ via SEA) - Daelin Hayes, EDGE, Notre Dame (7.43) (EDGE13)
87. Pittsburgh Steelers - Josh Ball, OT, Marshall (7.5) (OT12)
88. Los Angeles Rams - Milton Williams, DL, Louisiana Tech (7.63) (DL6)
89. Cleveland Browns - Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson (7.25) (WR19)
90. Minnesota Vikings (from BAL) - Drew Dalman, IOL, Stanford (7.7) (IOL6)
91. Cleveland Browns (from NO) - Marco Wilson, CB, Florida (7.51) (CB10)
92. Green Bay Packers - Alim McNeill, DL, North Carolina St. (7.52) (DL8)
93. Buffalo Bills - Mark Gilbert, CB, Duke (7.5) (CB11)
94. Baltimore Ravens (from KC) - Dayo Odeyingbo, EDGE, Vanderbilt (7.41) (EDGE15)
95. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina (7.8) (RB2)
96. New England Patriots (compensatory selection) - Pete Werner, LB, Ohio State (7.51) (LB7)
97. Los Angeles Chargers (compensatory selection) - Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (7.4) (CB14)
98. New Orleans Saints (compensatory selection) - Ihmir Smith-Marsette, WR, Iowa (7.6) (WR13)
99. Dallas Cowboys (compensatory selection) - Kendrick Green, IOL, Illinois (7.7) (IOL7)
100. Tennessee Titans (compensatory selection) - Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame (7.6) (TE3)
101. Detroit Lions (from LAR; compensatory selection) - Aaron Banks, IOL, Notre Dame (7.6) (IOL9)
102. San Francisco 49ers (special compensatory selection) - Deommodore Lenoir, CB, Oregon (7.4) (CB15)
103. Los Angeles Rams (special compensatory selection) - Deonte Brown, IOL, Alabama (7.6) (IOL11)
104. Baltimore Ravens (special compensatory selection) - Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State (7.4) (OT14)
105. New Orleans Saints (special compensatory selection) - William Bradley-King, EDGE, Baylor (7.42) (EDGE14)