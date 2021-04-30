2021 NFL Mock Draft: Bleacher Report's Day 2 Predictions

0 of 4

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

With the first round of the 2021 NFL draft in the rearview, it is time to start looking ahead to Day 2. Rounds 2 and 3 will take place on Friday, encompassing Picks No. 33 through No. 105.

There are still myriad talented prospects available, including a handful that many believed would be drafted on Day 1. Some notable players still on the board include Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, Florida State cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koromoah and TCU safety Tre'von Moehrig.

Don't expect these prospects to last long though, as this mock draft has their names being called early in the second round. Read on to find out where they will land, plus see predictions on how the rest of Day 2 will play out on Friday.

Positional rankings are initial pre-draft rankings.