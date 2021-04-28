    Jake Paul Eyeing Nate Diaz Fight After Daniel Cormier Confrontation at UFC 261

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    FILE - Internet personality Jake Paul arrives at the Teen Choice Awards in Los Angeles on Aug. 13, 2017. FBI agents including a SWAT team have raided the apparent home of YouTube star Jake Paul. FBI spokeswoman Laura Eimiller says agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Calabasas, California mansion in connection with an ongoing investigation. She could not say what the probe is about or who the target was. Helicopter video from local TV news showed agents gathering guns from the home that can frequently be seen on Paul's YouTube channel, which has over 20 million followers. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
    Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

    Jake Paul isn't taking Daniel Cormier's challenge to fight in MMA. However, the YouTuber-turned-boxer is hopeful Nate Diaz will be his next opponent inside a boxing ring. 

    Paul spoke to Ariel Helwani of ESPN and said he thinks beating Diaz would help him set up a fight against Conor McGregor. 

    "I think people will immediately write me off. Even someone watching this interview right now is like, 'Oh, this kid's crazy. Nate Diaz is such a dog, he's going to kill Jake, he's out of his mind.' But they're going to tune in and watch, right?

    "It's two massive names, and it'd be a massive pay-per-view, and then when they see me obliterate him, their jaws are going to be dropped—they're not gonna even know how to react. They're gonna think it's rigged again. And at that moment in time, I'll be undeniable to fight Conor McGregor, because I beat the guy that beat you, Conor. And the Jake Paul vs. Conor fight is a massive fight. I'm sorta like, why wait? I don't need to be in this sport forever. I'm not trying to have 100 fights. So why wait? Let's do the biggest fights right away."

    Paul is 3-0 since starting to train in boxing, defeating YouTuber AnEsonGib, former NBA guard Nate Robinson and former UFC fighter Ben Askren. His most recent bout against Askren caught the eye of the MMA world, including UFC president Dana White and Cormier, with the latter engaging in a war of words that nearly ended in a physical altercation last weekend at UFC 261.

    Cormier called Paul out for a fight but said he would only challenge him in MMA, something Paul says will not happen because he's not trained in the discipline. 

