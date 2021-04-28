Kyle Pitts' Dad Predicts Cowboys' Jerry Jones Will 'Shock Everyone' in NFL Draft

Brandon Wade/Associated Press

Kelly Pitts, the father of top NFL draft prospect Kyle Pitts, has a destination in mind for his son.

The Philadelphia native is eyeing the Dallas Cowboys based on weather alone and thinks owner Jerry Jones could make it happen, via Mike Sielski of the Philadelphia Inquirer:

"I'm nobody's dummy. I don't want to go to Denver, nor do I want to go to New England. I don't want to go anywhere it's cold. I've been living here 30 years and change. I'm ready for some pure heat. I think Jerry's got something up his sleeve that's going to shock everyone. That's just my personal opinion. Doesn't mean a lot."

Jones and the Cowboys hold the No. 10 pick in the first round but could make a surprise trade up to land Pitts. Bleacher Report's Scouting Department ranks the tight end as the No. 2 overall player in the class.

Jones couldn't hide his excitement during a predraft interview with Pitts:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"Man, what a pair-up we could do with ol' Dak Prescott and some of those guys that we've got out there with options to get you the ball," Jones told Pitts. "So we can dream of visions and sugar plums around here."

An ankle injury limited Prescott to five games last year. He averaged 371.2 passing yards per game, spreading the ball around to an exciting group of receivers that includes Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup as well as running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

Adding Pitts to this lineup could make the Cowboys almost unstoppable offensively.

The Florida alum won the Mackey Award last season as the best tight end in college football after totaling 12 touchdowns in eight games. At 6'6" with outstanding athleticism, he would likely remain a nightmare matchup in the red zone in the NFL.

Numerous franchises would like to draft Pitts, but Kelly Pitts is wary of the local team.

"Of course, it would be icing on the cake if he could play for the Eagles," Kelly said. "But I know that's not going to happen. And I don't know, situation-wise, how good that would be, because of the little turmoil. The turmoil there hasn't slowed down."

The Eagles are coming off a 4-11-1 season in 2020 and replaced head coach Doug Pederson with Nick Sirianni.