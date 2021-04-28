Report: Former WFT Employee Donald Wells' Misogynistic Email Shown in Probe

Daniel Kucin Jr./Associated Press

Donald Wells, former cheerleading director for the Washington Football Team, reportedly made misogynistic and derogatory comments about a former cheerleader in an email sent in September 2007.

Per A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports, Wells' email was discovered as part of the independent investigation into allegations of sexual harassment within the Football Team organization.

"She is a fat cross eyed, crazy chick," Wells wrote from his official team email account about a member of the cheerleading team after she put in her notice. "… I am sure she will enjoy taking trashy pictures while she eats her big macs :)."

The Football Team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson in July to review organizational protocols.

Wilkinson's hiring of Wilkinson was made in anticipation of a report by Will Hobson, Beth Reinhard, Liz Clarke and Dalton Bennett of the Washington Post detailing a toxic and sexist work environment under team owner Dan Snyder.



The investigative report featured interviews with more than 100 current and former Washington team employees. Snyder was accused of inviting a cheerleader to his hotel room in 2004, and it was also alleged that a video was made to be viewed by him featuring outtakes of team cheerleaders with their breasts exposed during a photoshoot.

Snyder denied all of the allegations against him in the report.

In an October report from Reinhard, Clarke, Hobson and Alice Crites, Wells said Snyder told him to keep the cheerleaders "skinny with big tits or I'll f--king kill you" at a charity event in 2004.

Wells told Perez he had no memory of sending the email with the derogatory comments. He was director of the Football Team's cheerleading squad from 1997 to 2009.