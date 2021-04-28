Report: Daniel Snyder Not Expected to Be Removed as WFT Owner After Probe

Bebeto Matthews/Associated Press

Daniel Snyder is not expected to be removed as owner of the Washington Football Team as a result of the NFL's independent probe into allegations of sexual harassment within the organization, according to A.J. Perez of Front Office Sports.

The investigation is expected to conclude within the next month, which could result in fines, suspensions or the loss of draft picks, but it is unlikely enough to warrant Snyder's removal.

A Washington Post article last August detailed allegations of a toxic workplace environment within the organization as well as multiple instances of sexual harassment toward members of the cheerleading team.

The team hired attorney Beth Wilkinson last July to "conduct a deep dive into the organization's past culture," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wilkinson has recently been at odds with the team for her attempt to unseal a past sexual harassment lawsuit that was settled in 2009 for $1.6 million, according to Law360.com (h/t Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk).

The team has accused the attorney of trying to unveil confidential information.

There have been calls for Snyder to be removed from his role since these issues have come to light, with a group of 20 former employees leading a charge through their attorney Lisa Banks.

"It's certainly not about making a hire or changing a policy," Banks said on Outside the Lines in September (via John Keim of ESPN). "The tone, the culture comes from the top. And here, I don't see us having meaningful change without a change in ownership."

Snyder has also recently faced a challenge to his leadership from minority partners Fred Smith, Robert Rothman, and Dwight Schar, whom he previously blocked from selling shares. Snyder purchased the remaining interest in the team in March.