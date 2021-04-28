    Antonio Brown's Fantasy Impact After Re-Signing with Buccaneers

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown celebrates after catching a 1-yard touchdown pass during the first half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
    Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

    Antonio Brown re-signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wednesday, which bolsters the Bucs' chances of a Super Bowl repeat but hurts the veteran wide receiver's fantasy football upside because of the team's high number of offensive playmakers.

    Ed Wasielewski, Brown's agent, told Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network it's a one-year deal with $3.1 million guaranteed and a maximum value of $6.25 million.

    Brown showed he could still be an impact player with the Buccaneers last season. He recorded 45 catches for 483 yards and four touchdowns across eight appearances after completing an eight-game suspension for multiple violations of the league's personal conduct policy.

    The problem from a fantasy perspective isn't the seven-time Pro Bowler's skill set, but rather the number of weapons at the disposal of Bucs quarterback Tom Brady.

    Brown is one of three star receivers on the roster alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and No. 4 wideout Scotty Miller figures to earn at least a few targets per week as well.

    Tampa Bay also features three contributors at tight end—Rob Gronkowski, Cameron Brate and O.J. Howard—and one of the league's best pass-catchers out of the backfield in running back Giovani Bernard.

    Add in the rushing attack, led by Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones II, and it'll be difficult for Brown to post the type of numbers he did during his standout tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2010 through 2018, when he was one of fantasy football's most dependable stars.

    Still, Brown will have the occasional big game, like he did in Week 17 last season with 138 yards and two touchdowns.

    For now, the 32-year-old Miami native shouldn't be drafted as anything more than a low-end No. 2 or high-end No. 3 fantasy receiver in the middle rounds.

    His outlook could improve rapidly if Tampa Bay deals with injuries during training camp and the preseason because the playmaking talent is still there.

