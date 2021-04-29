NFL Draft 2021 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

The 2021 NFL draft will be a return to normalcy for the league and its fans, as it will be held in front of a crowd in Cleveland from Thursday through Saturday.

Last year's draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but it was instead done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement.

This year, Goodell will be back on stage to announce the picks and dish out hugs to draft prospects.

The first round will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; Day 2 can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; and Day 3 can be seen on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Bleacher Report's draft coverage will start in app at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.