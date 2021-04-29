    NFL Draft 2021 Results: Tracking the Full List of Picks and Selections

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    The 2021 NFL draft will be a return to normalcy for the league and its fans, as it will be held in front of a crowd in Cleveland from Thursday through Saturday.

    Last year's draft was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but it was instead done virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic with Commissioner Roger Goodell announcing picks from his basement.

    This year, Goodell will be back on stage to announce the picks and dish out hugs to draft prospects.

    The first round will begin Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET, followed by the second and third rounds Friday at 7 p.m. ET and Rounds 4-7 Saturday at noon ET.

    Thursday's first round will air on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; Day 2 can be viewed on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC; and Day 3 can be seen on ESPN, NFL Network and ABC. Bleacher Report's draft coverage will start in app at 8 p.m. Thursday night.

    Bleacher Report's live trade tracker will be updated with deals throughout the draft, and B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.

    Related

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Kwity Paye pays tribute to the Black Panther with custom suit for draft night

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Kwity Honors Chadwick Boseman 🙏

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      Our scouting department makes predictions one last time before the madness begins ➡️

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      B/R Final NFL Mock Draft 📝

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Aaron Rodgers Wants Out of GB 🚨

      Aaron Rodgers has told some within Packers that he doesn't want to return to the team (Schefter)

      Aaron Rodgers Wants Out of GB 🚨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Aaron Rodgers Wants Out of GB 🚨

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Expected to 'Dig In'

      One GM on how GB will respond to Rodgers drama: 'They dig their feet in and make him play or be a game-show host' (ESPN)

      Packers Expected to 'Dig In'
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Expected to 'Dig In'

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report