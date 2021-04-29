NFL Draft Trades 2021: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Bleacher Report is tracking each and every trade that the NFL's 32 teams make during the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

After the 2020 NFL draft was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2021 draft will have a more familiar format as it will occur in front of fans in Cleveland and see general managers and talent evaluators both making selections and talking trade from their team facilities.

Many first-round picks were traded before the draft even started.

Here is a full rundown of every trade involving 2021 NFL draft picks that has been made thus far. B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here as well.

Notable Predraft Trades

Dolphins Trade No. 3 to 49ers for No. 12, 2 Future 1sts

The first major shakeup to the first round of the 2021 NFL draft occurred in March when the Miami Dolphins traded all the way down from No. 3 to No. 12 with the San Francisco 49ers.

In total, Miami sent No. 3 to San Francisco for Nos. 12 and 102 overall in this year's draft, as well as first-round picks in 2022 and 2023.

It immediately became clear that San Francisco traded for the No. 3 pick, which was originally owned by the Houston Texans, as a means of selecting a franchise quarterback.

Amid concerns regarding Jimmy Garoppolo's durability and a lack of elite production even when healthy, the 49ers went all in on addressing the quarterback position.

Based on the assumption that Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson would likely be the top two picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets, respectively, the 49ers entered the 2021 NFL draft with Mac Jones, Trey Lance and potentially even Justin Fields on their radar.

Eagles Trade No. 6 to Dolphins for No. 12, Future 1st

On the same day that they traded down from No. 3 to No. 12, the Dolphins struck another deal that saw them move up again.

Miami sent pick Nos. 12 and 123 this year, as well as a 2022 first-round pick to the Philadelphia Eagles for Nos. 6 and 156 this year.

The deal made sense from Miami's perspective, as it maintained a first-round pick in 2022 and multiple first-round picks in 2023. The Dolphins also kept a pair of first-round picks in this year's draft.

Since quarterbacks were expected to go with the top three picks at the very least, trading back up to No. 6 put Miami in position to select one of the top players at another position.

Among the players potentially on the Dolphins' radar when they traded up were wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith, tight end Kyle Pitts and offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Rashawn Slater.

Meanwhile, a rebuilding Eagles team picked up an extra first-round pick to aid in the retooling of the roster.

Chiefs Trade No. 31 to Ravens for Orlando Brown Jr.

The Baltimore Ravens picked up a second first-round selection less than one week before the 2021 NFL draft in a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Baltimore acquired the Nos. 31, 94 and 136 overall picks this year and a 2022 fifth-round pick for offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., the No. 58 overall pick this year and a sixth-rounder next year.

With the Ravens and Brown unable to come to terms of a new contract, they shipped him to a Chiefs team that has rebuilt its offensive line this offseason after getting beaten down by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Super Bowl last season.

The trade gave Baltimore the Nos. 27 and 31 overall picks in the first round, meaning it could either address two needs or package the picks together in order to move up.

Following the trade with Kansas City, the Ravens entered the draft with potential needs at wide receiver, offensive tackle, center, edge-rusher and safety.