Vikings' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

The Minnesota Vikings need to add offensive line help in the 2021 NFL draft, but there are a handful of teams in front of them that also need to make additions on the offensive interior.

The improvements needed by the New York Giants and Los Angeles Chargers could take away the talent pool from which the Vikings will choose at No. 14.

In fact, Minnesota may need to look further up the order to see how the picks in front of them play out.

If five quarterbacks, three wide receivers and the top two defensive backs are chosen before the Vikings are on the clock, the odds will increase that they can land a top offensive lineman.

If the first round does not go in their favor, they could pivot to defense before attacking the offensive line in the later rounds.