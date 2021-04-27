    Former Giants Player Clyde Hall Arrested on Narcotics Distribution Charge

    Jenna Ciccotelli
April 28, 2021

    FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, the NFL logo is displayed at midfield during an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the New York Giants in East Rutherford, N.J. There are some very rich people about to get a whole lot richer. Who else but NFL owners? Probably within the next week, those 32 multi-millionaires/billionaires will see their future earnings increase exponentially. The league is on the verge of extending its broadcast deals with its current partners, and with a new full-time rights holder in Amazon likely acquiring streaming rights. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, FIle)
    Adam Hunger/Associated Press

    A former New York Giants offensive end was arrested Saturday for possessing with intent to distribute around seven kilograms of cocaine, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

    Clyde "Peter" Hall, who is listed as Pete Hall on Pro Football Reference (h/t Stephen Rex Brown of the New York Daily News) spent the 1961 season with the Giants after he was drafted out of Marquette in the 12th round in 1960.

    He is charged with narcotics distribution and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life in prison. He is 82 years old.

    Hall was halfway through a 20-year prison sentence following a 2010 conviction for financial fraud, but he was released to home confinement in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Hall is accused of organizing a drug deal with a source from the Drug Enforcement Agency.

    According to Brown, prosecutors called Hall "a successful con man" in describing his life after his 12 NFL appearances. He had not brought in "legitimate income" since 1998.

    Among his financial fraud crimes were scamming a widow out of $80,000, stealing $4 million from investors and filing illegitimate bankruptcy claims. The 20-year sentence he earned for this crimes was the maximum allowed.

    "You were cruel," Judge Richard Sullivan said in 2010, per Brown. "What you did seemed so cold, so obviously designed to harm people."

