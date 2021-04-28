Chargers' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

1 of 3

Matt Gentry/Associated Press

The Chargers should have their eyes set on Virginia Tech's Christian Darrisaw and Rashawn Slater out of Northwestern.

The likely scenario at No. 13 is for Darrisaw to be available. A handful of teams from No. 6-No.12 could swoop up Slater if Oregon's Penei Sewell is off the board.

Los Angeles upgraded its offensive line in the last two offseasons by signing Corey Linsley and Bryan Bulaga away from the Green Bay Packers.

Despite the improvements, the Chargers still need to get better at left tackle, where Trey Pipkins tops the depth chart.

The Chargers have not chosen an offensive lineman in the first round since D.J. Fluker in 2013. Pipkins is one of eight interior players chosen since then in the mid-to-late rounds.

Pro Football Focus projected the Chargers to land Darrisaw at No. 13, and he drew high praise from PFF's Steve Palazzolo.

"Darrisaw is a people-mover in the run game in addition to being a solid pass protector. He gives the Chargers a chance to improve from being one of the league's worst offensive lines to one of the best in 2021."

If the Chargers wanted to be aggressive in attacking their offensive line need, they could move up to No. 6 or No. 7 if Sewell is available, but Miami or Detroit may make deals elsewhere with teams in need of quarterbacks and could offer more to land them.