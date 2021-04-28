Eagles' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles had one of the most confounding drafts in 2020.

The NFC East side passed up Justin Jefferson and landed Jalen Reagor in the first round, and they selected Jalen Hurts in the second round.

The moves made little sense at the time and became even more baffling as Jefferson played a starring role with the Minnesota Vikings.

Of course, Hurts and Reagor could lead the Eagles to a surprising level of success in 2021, but they need more support around them.

On Thursday, Philadelphia could again dip into a deep wide receiver class to add weapons for its starting quarterback, two of whom have a previous history with Hurts.

However, wide receiver isn't the team's only need, and with a handful of top cornerbacks potentially available, the Eagles may be forced to go the defensive route in the first round for the first time since 2017.