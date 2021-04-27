    Report: Badou Jack vs. Jean Pascal Fight Set for Mayweather-Paul Undercard

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    Badou Jack, left, lands a punch on Jean Pascal in the WBA and WBC secondary titles at a light heavyweight match in the ninth round Saturday Dec. 28, 2019 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Tami Chappell)
    Tami Chappell/Associated Press

    Badou Jack and Jean Pascal will fight on the undercard of the show headlined by Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul, according to Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix.

    Jack is signed to Mayweather Promotions, making him a natural addition for the June 6 pay-per-view. He and Pascal crossed paths in December 2019, with Pascal earning a split-decision victory.

    Per CompuBox (via BoxingScene), Jack landed nearly 100 more punches (244) compared to Pascal (155), but they were nearly identical in power punches (124 for Jack, 120 for Pascal).

    "I won this fight," Pascal said of his victory. "It was a close fight, but I won it. Badou is a great fighter, but no one can say he was robbed. I won that fight. I'm the champ. I think I was in control the whole fight. I kept the middle of the ring most of the time."

    Jack rebounded from the defeat by beating Blake McKernan by unanimous decision in November. Pascal, meanwhile, hasn't stepped inside the ring since their encounter.

    ESPN.com ranks Pascal sixth in the light heavyweight division, with Jack following closely behind in ninth.

    Mayweather and Paul will obviously drive a lot of the hype surrounding this summer's event, but this presents an opportunity to showcase talented fighters in front of a large audience. Jack vs. Pascal will also be a way to appease more fervent boxing fans who aren't all that excited about seeing Mayweather take on a famous internet star.

