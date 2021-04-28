Cowboys' Top 2021 NFL Draft Targets

0 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys do not need any more first-round talent on their offensive depth chart.

Of course, you could have said that in 2020 as well before the team selected CeeDee Lamb in the first round.

With most of the skill positions around Dak Prescott set for 2021, the Cowboys should focus on improving their defense in the 2021 NFL draft.

The improvements should start at cornerback, where two players with NFL pedigree should be available when the Cowboys select at No. 10.

The potential addition of Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn to the secondary alongside Trevon Diggs could have the Cowboys set at that spot for years to come.

Since at least one of the corners should be around at No. 10, it is hard to see the Cowboys go away from that spot, but there is always a chance they throw a curveball in the draft order, like they did with Lamb in 2020.