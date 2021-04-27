Yankees Rumors: Mike Tauchman Traded to Giants for RP Wandy Peralta

Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

The New York Yankees traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later, the club announced Tuesday.

In a corresponding move, utility-man Tyler Wade has been recalled to the Yankees from the team's alternate site.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

