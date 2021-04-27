Yankees Rumors: Mike Tauchman Traded to Giants for RP Wandy Peralta

Yankees Rumors: Mike Tauchman Traded to Giants for RP Wandy PeraltaApril 27, 2021
Frank Franklin II/Associated Press
The New York Yankees traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later, the club announced Tuesday.
In a corresponding move, utility-man Tyler Wade has been recalled to the Yankees from the team's alternate site.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Yankees trade Mike Tauchman to Giants for reliever Wandy Peralta