    Yankees Rumors: Mike Tauchman Traded to Giants for RP Wandy Peralta

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 27, 2021
    New York Yankees' Mike Tauchman during the fifth inning of a spring baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
    Frank Franklin II/Associated Press

    The New York Yankees traded outfielder Mike Tauchman to the San Francisco Giants for reliever Wandy Peralta and a player to be named later, the club announced Tuesday.

    In a corresponding move, utility-man Tyler Wade has been recalled to the Yankees from the team's alternate site.

         

