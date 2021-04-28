    Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap for 2021 After Antonio Brown Contract

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    FILE - In this Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021 file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown warms up before the first half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in New Orleans. NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has settled a civil lawsuit by former trainer Britney Taylor, who accused Brown of sexually assaulting her. Taylor filed the lawsuit in 2019, and lawyers for her and Brown released statements Wednesday, April 21, 2021 revealing the agreement. (AP Photo/Brett Duke, File)
    Brett Duke/Associated Press

    The entire band will be back together in 2021 after Antonio Brown ended his free agency Wednesday by agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

    Ed Wasielewski, Brown's agent, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero his client has agreed to a one-year deal with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and worth up to $6.25 million. 

    Before Brown's contract, Spotrac estimated the Bucs had $1.73 million in available cap space. 

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

