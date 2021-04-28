Buccaneers' Updated Salary Cap for 2021 After Antonio Brown Contract

Brett Duke/Associated Press

The entire band will be back together in 2021 after Antonio Brown ended his free agency Wednesday by agreeing to a deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Ed Wasielewski, Brown's agent, told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero his client has agreed to a one-year deal with $3.1 million fully guaranteed and worth up to $6.25 million.

Before Brown's contract, Spotrac estimated the Bucs had $1.73 million in available cap space.

