NFL Draft Start Time 2021: Full Day-by-Day TV Schedule and Live-Stream Coverage

AJ Mast/Associated Press

Across both team facilities and fans' houses all over the country, anticipation is building for the 2021 NFL draft.

While the annual tradition will have an in-person setting in Cleveland, Ohio, millions more will be following the draft on TV or online. The most passionate fans are gearing up to watch all 259 picks, which may cover 15-plus hours across three days.

And if you're planning to watch all of Saturday's coverage, be sure to have a comfortable seat.

Accompanying the TV/stream listings for each day is an overview of what to expect in that specific period of the draft.

Day 1: Thursday, April 29 (Round 1)

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: ABC, ESPN (Deportes), NFL Network

Stream: ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Led by Trevor Lawrence as the expected No. 1 pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars, quarterbacks will be Thursday's main story.

In addition to Clemson's star, four others—BYU's Zach Wilson, Alabama's Mac Jones, North Dakota State's Trey Lance and Ohio State's Justin Fields—are expected to be selected. There's a good chance they'll all be picked in the Top 10, too.

Beyond those five quarterbacks, the consensus top prospects are Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

And along the way, there will be trades.

Especially for casual fans, that's an important and exciting part of the event. The 2020 draft, for example, featured four draft-night deals involving first-round picks.

Day 2: Friday, April 30 (Rounds 2-3)

Start time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN (Deportes), NFL Network

Stream: ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Not only is the second day typically full of well-known college players, but draft boards begin to expand.

For a few reasons, the opening round is typically thin on running backs, interior linemen and sometimes linebackers or safeties. That can partially be attributed to talent available, but quarterbacks, receivers, offensive tackles, edge-rushers and cornerbacks have the most positional value in the NFL.

The 2021 class is particularly stocked with Day 2 talent on the offensive and defensive lines. Depending on how the first round shakes out, over 40 percent of Friday's selections might be linemen.

Additionally, the second and third rounds are when small-school prospects become a factor. This year, for instance, Northern Iowa offensive tackle Spencer Brown and Wisconsin-Whitewater offensive guard Quinn Meinerz are names to know.

Day 2 has the best combination of players that casual fans still probably know and a diverse group of players picked.

Day 3: Saturday, May 1 (Round 4-7)

Start time: Noon ET

TV: ABC, ESPN (Deportes), NFL Network

Stream: ABC.com, ESPN.com, NFL.com

Day 3 is where the draft and college football diehards shine.

While a few prospects will surprisingly fall to the fourth or fifth round, most players drafted on Day 3 do not have a strong national reputation. That doesn't mean it's not an important or enjoyable day, but your favorite team might draft an unknown-to-you linebacker from Wake Forest or receiver from Fresno State.

This year, there are 144 picks scheduled for Saturday. Even with a five-minute time limit on the selections, the broadcast may be happening for six, seven or eight hours.

Along with the diehards, though, this is a key opportunity for NFL scouts. Most everyone picked on the first two days has clear upside; identifying a diamond in the rough on Day 3 is a vital way to build a career in NFL talent evaluation.

Follow Bleacher Report writer David Kenyon on Twitter @Kenyon19_BR.