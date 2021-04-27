    Bears' QB Room Would Be 'A Good Place' for a Rookie, GM Ryan Pace Says

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 27, 2021

    NFL logo is wrapped around the goal post during the first half of an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)
    Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace believes his team would be able to welcome in a rookie quarterback if they select one in the 2021 NFL draft.

    Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Pace said Chicago's "QB room would be a good place for a young player to enter."

    Pace did make a point of saying the Bears aren't necessarily targeting anyone at the position because they "are going to take the best players in this draft."

    Chicago's quarterback situation has been an ongoing topic of discussion with the franchise for decades, but particularly this offseason.

    Dan Patrick reported on his radio show last month that Pace offered three first-round draft picks, a third-round pick and two starters for Russell Wilson, but the Seattle Seahawks declined the deal. 

    Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago's first-round pick in 2017, signed with the Buffalo Bills as a free agent. 

    The Bears signed Andy Dalton to a one-year contract in the offseason. Pace told reporters on April 2 that Dalton is going enter this season as the team's starter. 

    Barring a trade, it seems unlikely the Bears will land one of the top five quarterbacks in the 2021 class. They are currently slated to pick No. 20 overall, but they have eight total picks, including four in the sixth round. 

    If the Bears like one of the second- or third-tier quarterbacks in this class, it wouldn't hurt them to at least bring someone with potential in. Dalton and Nick Foles are veterans with starting experience, but their ceiling is limited at this stage of their careers. 

    Chicago made the playoffs last season with an 8-8 record, but lost to the New Orleans Saints in the NFC Wild Card game. 

