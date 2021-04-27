NFL Draft 2021 Rumors: GMs Split on Caleb Farley's Injury, Could Slide to Day 2

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Concerns over Caleb Farley's nagging back injury could reportedly lead to a slide to Day 2 of the 2021 NFL draft for the Virginia Tech cornerback.

Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported general managers are split on how they view Farley, with some still believing he's a lock for Round 1 and others not prepared to take a risk on his health until Friday.

"I've had multiple teams tell me that in the middle of the draft, they are going to draft him," agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL.com on Monday. "I don't expect him to make it to pick No. 20. I'm convinced, based on my discussions, that he'll go in the first 20 picks."

Farley, who opted out of the 2020 season amid COVID-19 concerns, has undergone two surgeries on his back since the end of the 2019 campaign. He was a no-doubt first-rounder the last time he touched the field, recording 20 tackles and four interceptions on his way to being named to the All-ACC first team.

Rosenhaus' intel is likely good, given Farley plays a premium position and needs only one team to believe in his medicals enough to take the chance. At 6'2" and 197 pounds with good speed on the outside, Farley has all the physical tools to be a shutdown corner.

The Arizona Cardinals, Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears are all teams in the top 20 that could use help at cornerback.

It's likely Farley is the third corner off the board behind Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn, so his stock may be dependent on how the top of the first round plays out Thursday.