One on TNT IV: Main Card Predictions

Image provided by ONE Championship

ONE Championship will conclude its four-event stint on TNT this Wednesday—and the Singapore-based martial arts promotion will do so in style.

The ONE on TNT IV card will be topped by a light heavyweight title fight between the division's reigning champion, Aung La N Sang, and the promotion's middleweight king Reinier de Ridder. The bout will be the sequel of an October fight that De Ridder won by first-round submission to win middleweight gold. The matchup is plenty interesting based on those circumstances alone, but it is given a little extra oomph by the fact that De Ridder accepted the fight on less than a week's notice, replacing N Sang's original challenger, Vitaly Bigdash.

The ONE on TNT IV card will be co-headlined by a lightweight fight between former UFC and Bellator lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez and rising South Korean contender Rae Yoon Ok. The bout will mark Alvarez's opportunity to rebound from a disappointing no-contest against Iuri Lapicus at ONE on TNT I, which was originally ruled a DQ loss for the American after he landed a series of inadvertent illegal strikes to the back of his foe's head.

The event's three-fight main card will be rounded out by a heavyweight fight between Senegalese wrestler Oumar Kane—better known as "Reug Reug"—and Belarusian finisher Kirill Grishenko.

Keep scrolling to see how we see these three dynamite matchups unfolding.