Lakers' Anthony Davis Plans to Play in Back-to-Backs After Returning from Injury

Anthony Davis has had enough of sitting on the sideline.

The Los Angeles Lakers star, who has played in three games since returning from the calf injury that kept him out for more than two months, told reporters Monday he plans to play in both games of the Lakers' remaining back-to-backs.

The Lakers have four back-to-backs left on their schedule: Sunday and Monday, May 6-7, May 11-12 and May 15-16.

Davis dropped 18 points and eight rebounds during Monday's 114-103 victory over the Orlando Magic, logging 31 minutes in his first game without a minutes restriction.

He played 28 minutes against the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, scoring 17 points two days after playing just 16:40 and collecting four points against the Mavs.

The eight-time All-Star averaged 22.5 points and 8.4 rebounds per game leading up to his injury. He told Mike Trudell of Spectrum SportsNet he is capable of returning to his old form (1:43 mark):

With the Lakers (36-25) just 3.5 games ahead of the seventh-seeded Portland Trail Blazers, the remainder of the schedule includes plenty of must-win games.

And since LeBron James is still out indefinitely with a high ankle sprain, Davis will be even more important for the defending champions.

Los Angeles will be back in action against the Washington Wizards at 7:30 p.m. ET Wednesday.