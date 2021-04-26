Charlotte Flair Reinstated from Indefinite WWE Suspension After 1 Week

Credit: WWE.com

In the world of WWE, "indefinitely" can equal no real time at all.

Charlotte Flair apologized to referee Eddie Orengo during Raw on Monday night, which led Sonya Deville to lift her suspension for attacking Orengo last week. Flair even managed to get her own apology from Orengo, who missed Rhea Ripley interfering in her match with Asuka.

Ripley pulled Flair's hands out from under her as she had Asuka in the Figure Eight Leglock. That caused The Queen to lose her focus and the match. She took her frustrations out on Orengo, tossing him across the ring and laying in a series of strikes.

WWE official Adam Pearce responded by handing down an indefinite ban and a $100,000 fine.

Nobody expected Flair to be gone for too long, but the punishment largely proved to be symbolic since she didn't actually miss any time. And it's a real heel move to basically ignore a suspension, say you're sorry and get out of it entirely.

The storyline is showing why the four-time Raw women's champion is more entertaining when she embraces her Flair DNA and chooses to be a loathsome on-screen character.