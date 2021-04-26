    KC NWSL Players Wear 'Justice for Daunte Wright' Shirts Ahead of Game vs. Dash

    April 27, 2021

    Kansas City's Kate Del Fava (29) and Michelle Maemone (19) high five prior to the first half of an NWSL Challenge Cup soccer match against Portland Thorns FC on Friday, April 9, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
    Amanda Loman/Associated Press

    Members of Kansas City's NWSL franchise wore shirts bearing the phrase "Justice for Daunte Wright" as they walked onto the pitch for Monday's match against the Houston Dash.

    Police officer Kim Potter shot and killed Wright in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, on April 11. Police said Wright was pulled over for driving with expired tags, though his mother Katie said he called her during the stop and said it was because of air fresheners hanging from the rearview mirror. Police attempted to take him into custody upon learning he had an outstanding warrant.

    Wright reentered his vehicle, after which Potter shot him from close range. Potter resigned and has been charged with second-degree manslaughter.

    Wright's killing came nine days before Derek Chauvin was found guilty of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter for kneeling on the neck of George Floyd for over nine minutes during the course of an arrest in May 2020.

