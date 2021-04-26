    Daniel Cormier Open to Jake Paul MMA Fight: 'I'm Going to Torture Him'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Daniel Cormier reacts after defeating Derrick Lewis by submission in the second round of a heavyweight mixed martial arts bout at UFC 230, early Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at Madison Square Garden in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
    Julio Cortez/Associated Press

    Daniel Cormier wouldn't hold anything back if he were to get Jake Paul inside the Octagon.

    During Monday's episode of DC & Helwani, Cormier addressed his cageside interaction with Paul during UFC 261 on Saturday. He said he doesn't want to fight the famous YouTuber-turned-boxer but that he'd be willing to sign on for an MMA encounter with a 205-pound limit (via MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee):

    "If you really want to fight me, like seriously fight me, fight me in mixed martial arts. This is not going to be fun. I'm telling you right now, at 42 years old, bad back and everything, I'm going to torture him and I'm going to hurt him. I don't want to box him, I don't want to fight in a limited skill set of rules. If you want to fight me, you really want to fight me, fight me in a mixed martial arts competition."

    Paul shared a video of his verbal exchange with Cormier and implied the former light heavyweight and heavyweight champion backed away from a possible physical confrontation:

    Paul has silenced some of his skeptics so far by knocking out former NBA star Nate Robinson in the second round and earning a first-round TKO of former MMA star Ben Askren. But the odds of the 24-year-old agreeing to fight Cormier under MMA rules are probably slim because he's smart enough to know what would likely happen. 

