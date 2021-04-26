Mike McGlinchey's 5th-Year Contract Option to Be Picked Up by 49ers

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

Offensive tackle Mike McGlinchey isn't going anywhere in the immediate future.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said the team will pick up the Notre Dame product's fifth-year option for the 2022 season that is worth $10.9 million in base salary.

San Francisco selected McGlinchey with the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 NFL draft.

The 26-year-old has been fairly durable in the early portion of his career, starting 44 of 48 possible games. He helped lead the 49ers to the Super Bowl during his second season by opening up holes for the strong rushing attack and protecting Jimmy Garoppolo.

He was solid again in 2020 and earned an overall player grade from Pro Football Focus of 79.7 even though the team went just 6-10 and missed the playoffs due in large part to a number of injuries.

That impressive overall player grade for McGlinchey was largely elevated by his run blocking, as his 58.3 pass-blocking grade was a career-low (h/t David Bonilla of 49ers Webzone).

San Francisco will need more consistency in pass protection from the tackle, especially if it selects a new quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick in Thursday's NFL draft.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters, "I feel good about five guys at three."

McGlinchey can make life easier for whichever one of those five players the 49ers ultimately draft.