    Chiefs' Sean Culkin Plans to Convert Entire Salary to Bitcoin; Would Be NFL 1st

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021

    Los Angeles Chargers tight end Sean Culkin during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    Kansas City Chiefs tight end Sean Culkin plans to convert his entire 2021 salary to Bitcoin, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.

    The four-year NFL veteran signed a reserve/future contract in February and will make $920,000 if he makes the roster. He plans to then convert the entire thing to cryptocurrency, becoming the first NFL player to make this move.

    "I really spent all of my time in the offseason the past year just hearing about this growing space in crypto. It just seemed like it was getting bigger and bigger," Culkin told Teicher. "Through education and learning and having a level of conviction over the course of time, I just felt like I wanted to be compensated from my services in football in Bitcoin."

    Former Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Russell Okung converted half of his $13 million salary from 2020 into Bitcoin, becoming the first to have any portion in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin later argued Okung was one of the highest-paid players in the NFL after a surge of the prices, via Jonathan Warner of NBC Sports.

    Possible No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence will also be paid in cryptocurrency in his latest endorsement deal with Blockfolio, per Chris Cason of Forbes.

