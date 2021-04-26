Kyler Murray Says the 'Little Things' Are Key to Cardinals Becoming Playoff Team

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is seeking consistency from his team in 2021, and to him, that starts with getting "the little things right," he told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss.

The Cardinals finished the year 8-8, missing the playoffs by one game after skidding away from their 5-2 start to the season. Murray posted 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, earning his first Pro Bowl nod even though he played through shoulder and ankle injuries.

