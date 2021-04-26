    Kyler Murray Says the 'Little Things' Are Key to Cardinals Becoming Playoff Team

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 26, 2021

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
    Kyusung Gong/Associated Press

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is seeking consistency from his team in 2021, and to him, that starts with getting "the little things right," he told ESPN's Josh Weinfuss

    The Cardinals finished the year 8-8, missing the playoffs by one game after skidding away from their 5-2 start to the season. Murray posted 3,971 yards and 26 touchdowns with 12 interceptions, earning his first Pro Bowl nod even though he played through shoulder and ankle injuries. 

           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

