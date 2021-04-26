    Clippers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign LAC Contract for Remainder of Season

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 26, 2021
    Alerted 16m ago in the B/R App

    Los Angeles Clippers' DeMarcus Cousins, right, works against Houston Rockets' DaQuan Jeffries during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 23, 2021, in Houston. (Carmen Mandato/Pool Photo via AP)
    Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

    DeMarcus Cousins reportedly is sticking with the Los Angeles Clippers.

    According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the veteran center will sign with the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 season. 

                       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Here come the New York Knicks.

      See where your squad ranks this week 📲

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      New NBA Power Rankings 📊

      Mo Dakhil
      via Bleacher Report

      Sources: Knicks May Make Push for Big Names

      Is the rebuild over? Insiders tell @jakelfischer NYK is eager to add more talent before next season. Who they could target ➡️

      Sources: Knicks May Make Push for Big Names
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Sources: Knicks May Make Push for Big Names

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Lated NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      @Jonwass' updated look at every first round pick 📲

      Lated NBA Mock Draft ✍️
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Lated NBA Mock Draft ✍️

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Early Predictions for NBA's Top FAs

      We try to get an early read on where the top 10 free agents may be headed 🔮

      Early Predictions for NBA's Top FAs
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      Early Predictions for NBA's Top FAs

      Mandela Namaste
      via Bleacher Report