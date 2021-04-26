Clippers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign LAC Contract for Remainder of Season

Clippers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign LAC Contract for Remainder of SeasonApril 26, 2021
Carmen Mandato/Associated Press
DeMarcus Cousins reportedly is sticking with the Los Angeles Clippers.
According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the veteran center will sign with the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.
