Clippers Rumors: DeMarcus Cousins to Sign LAC Contract for Remainder of Season

Carmen Mandato/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins reportedly is sticking with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, the veteran center will sign with the team for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

